Goa's Historic Drug Bust: Hydroponic Weed Seized

A man in Goa was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly possessing hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.67 crore. This is reportedly the largest drug seizure in the history of the state, according to Crime Branch officials.

The arrest took place in Guirim village, which is situated between the cities of Panaji and Mapusa, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant commended the efforts of the Crime Branch, remarking, "Congratulations to the Crime Branch Goa Police for Goa's Biggest-Ever Drug Bust!" He emphasized the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance drugs policy, promising enhanced intelligence and surveillance measures to protect the youth and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)