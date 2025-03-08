Left Menu

Goa's Historic Drug Bust: Hydroponic Weed Seized

A man was arrested in Goa with hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.67 crore. This represents the largest drug seizure in the state's history. The operation was hailed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as part of the government's zero-tolerance policy on drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Goa was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly possessing hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.67 crore. This is reportedly the largest drug seizure in the history of the state, according to Crime Branch officials.

The arrest took place in Guirim village, which is situated between the cities of Panaji and Mapusa, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant commended the efforts of the Crime Branch, remarking, "Congratulations to the Crime Branch Goa Police for Goa's Biggest-Ever Drug Bust!" He emphasized the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance drugs policy, promising enhanced intelligence and surveillance measures to protect the youth and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

