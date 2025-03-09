Sectarian Violence Erupts in Syria's Coastal Region

In a dramatic escalation of the Syrian civil war, more than 1,000 people have been killed in just two days of fierce combat. The conflict involves gunmen associated with Syria's new Islamist rulers and fighters from Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect in the coastal region, reports the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The fighting has resulted in significant casualties, including civilians and combatants from both sides. International news agency Reuters, however, has not yet been able to independently confirm the report's details, but the violence stands out as among the worst in recent years, according to observatory head Rami Abdulrahman.

Residents and officials report mass displacements, with many seeking refuge in a Russian military base. The unrest questions the governing capability of Syria's Islamist authorities, particularly concerning inclusivity, an issue flagged by international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)