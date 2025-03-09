Cadaver Dogs and Robots Join Rescue Mission in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel

In a dramatic turn of events, cadaver dogs have been deployed in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in a bid to locate the eight trapped individuals as the rescue operation reaches its 16th day.

These specially trained dogs were brought in on March 7 and are crucial to the search efforts, digging deeper at two specified points.

Moreover, with the Telangana government deploying robots from March 11, safety measures are prioritized amid treacherous conditions such as water and slush, highlighted by a Geological Survey of India's cautionary report.

(With inputs from agencies.)