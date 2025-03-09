Cadaver Dogs and Robots Join Rescue Mission in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel
Rescue efforts in the collapsed SLBC tunnel intensify with cadaver dogs and robots. Eight trapped workers remain inside, as rescue teams dig deeper to reach them. The challenging conditions inside the tunnel, including water and debris, necessitate extreme caution according to a Geological Survey of India report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, cadaver dogs have been deployed in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in a bid to locate the eight trapped individuals as the rescue operation reaches its 16th day.
These specially trained dogs were brought in on March 7 and are crucial to the search efforts, digging deeper at two specified points.
Moreover, with the Telangana government deploying robots from March 11, safety measures are prioritized amid treacherous conditions such as water and slush, highlighted by a Geological Survey of India's cautionary report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Slams Telangana Government over SLBC Tunnel Collapse
Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture
AI robots in elderly care: Bridging the gap between technology and compassion
AI-Powered Robots Poised to Revolutionize Elderly Care in Japan
Robots to the Rescue: A High-Tech Response to Telangana Tunnel Crisis