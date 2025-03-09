Syrian Call for Peace Amid Continued Coastal Clashes

Syrian interim leader Ahmed Sharaa issued a plea for peace on Sunday after brutal battles claimed hundreds of lives in coastal areas, marking the deadliest communal violence since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that over 1,000 individuals were killed in two days of fighting in the Mediterranean coastal region, constituting one of the most intense episodes in Syria's 13-year civil conflict.

During his address, Sharaa emphasized the importance of national unity, asserting that different Syrian communities could coexist. Speaking from a mosque in Damascus, Sharaa reassured citizens that the country possesses the resilience to endure these challenges, even as clashes persisted between Islamist forces now in power and fighters aligned with Assad's Alawite sect.

The violence erupted last December with Assad's overthrow after years of authoritarian rule by his family. Recent days saw a surge in revenge attacks as Assad loyalists engaged in deadly skirmishes with the new administration's forces. These confrontations resulted in significant infrastructure damage, including the targeting of power and water stations, amplifying the chaos in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)