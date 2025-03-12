Left Menu

Moscow's Stance on Ukrainian Conflict: An Independent Decision

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that Russia would independently decide its stance on the Ukrainian conflict, despite Kyiv's support for Washington's call for a 30-day ceasefire. Zakharova emphasized that Russia's position is determined internally, not abroad.

Updated: 12-03-2025 11:24 IST
Moscow will independently decide its stance on the conflict in Ukraine, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The statement came after Kyiv expressed its support for a U.S. proposal to impose a 30-day ceasefire. TASS reported Zakharova's comments on Wednesday.

Zakharova stressed that the formation of Russia's position is a domestic matter, not influenced by foreign agreements or parties. 'The shaping of the position of the Russian Federation does not take place abroad,' she explained, highlighting that decisions are made within Russia itself.

This announcement underscores the Kremlin's determination to handle the conflict on its terms, as external proposals like Washington's ceasefire suggestion remain secondary to its internal policymaking process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

