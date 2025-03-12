Central Government Stresses State Role in Combating Illegal Coal Mining

The central government has emphasized the crucial role state administrations play in curbing illegal coal mining operations within their territories, marking it as their responsibility to prevent such activities. During a recent session in the Lok Sabha, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy addressed concerns over recent mining incidents, notably involving rat-hole mining in Assam.

Reddy revealed dialogues with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reported the closure of around 250 such illegal mining sites and the arrest of 12 individuals. Meanwhile, efforts in Jharkhand were highlighted, with local authorities urged to act decisively against unlawful mining practices.

The central government continues its zero-tolerance policy against coal mafia involvement and stresses safety enhancements to reduce mining accidents. On another note, Reddy discussed ongoing actions to address the enduring underground fire in Jharkhand's Jharia, seeking state cooperation for a successful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)