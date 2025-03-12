Turkey's Military Operations Continue Amid Tensions with Kurdish Forces

Turkey's military continues its operations against Kurdish militants situated in northern Syria, according to an official statement from the Turkish Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

The announcement follows a recent agreement involving the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Damascus government, amid tensions that persist in the region.

Ankara maintains its stance against the SDF, linking them to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party and justifying its several cross-border incursions into Syrian territory as necessary actions against what it deems as terrorist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)