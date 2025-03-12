Left Menu

Manhunt Underway in Nagpur Following Alleged Assault on Minor

Police in Nagpur have initiated a search for a 35-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy. The incident reportedly happened while the child was playing outside, and he was lured with chocolates. A police case has been filed as efforts to apprehend the suspect continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from Nagpur, police have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy. According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon while the child was playing outside his home.

Authorities from the Kotwali police station revealed that the accused allegedly lured the minor with chocolates, escorted him to his home, and then committed the assault. Further, he reportedly threatened the boy with harm if he disclosed the incident.

Traumatized by the ordeal, the boy returned home in tears and informed his parents, who subsequently contacted law enforcement. A case has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the alleged perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

