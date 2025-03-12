Left Menu

Delhi Police Bust Cyber Fraud Ring Exploiting Fake Banking Links

The Delhi Police dismantled a cyber fraud syndicate creating fake banking websites and phishing links to deceive victims. Three members were arrested for using digital techniques to commit widespread financial fraud. Over 500 related complaints were linked to the scam, with ongoing investigations for more arrests.

  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an organized cyber fraud syndicate that was operating across India. The syndicate was involved in creating fake banking websites and phishing links that have victimized hundreds of unsuspecting individuals, according to officials on Wednesday.

The gang, using sophisticated digital techniques, targeted victims by impersonating representatives of a well-known bank, offering enticing credit card deals. Victims were tricked into providing sensitive banking information through phishing links that led them to counterfeit banking sites. The syndicate also utilized Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to conceal their tracks and employed fraudulent hosting platforms.

Following a complaint received via the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, three key members of the syndicate—Jaideep Kumar, Ajay, and Rakesh Rajaram Jaiswal—were arrested. Authorities linked over 500 complaints to the scam and evidence collected led to the arrests. Investigations continue as police pursue the suspected mastermind, a known criminal from Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

