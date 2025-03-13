Left Menu

Alleged Assault Incident Shocks Mahipalpur

A British woman visiting Delhi was allegedly gang-raped by two men she met online. The police have arrested both men involved in the incident and are investigating further details. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of travelers and the misuse of social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 10:29 IST
Alleged Assault Incident Shocks Mahipalpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has emerged from Delhi's Mahipalpur area, where a British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel. According to authorities, both suspects have been detained amidst ongoing investigations.

The victim reportedly traveled from the UK to India after befriending one of the accused on a social media platform. The meeting, which initially seemed harmless, took a tragic turn, resulting in the grave allegations.

Authorities are delving deeper into the case, with further details awaited. This incident has sparked debates on traveler safety and social media exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025