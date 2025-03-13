Alleged Assault Incident Shocks Mahipalpur

A shocking incident has emerged from Delhi's Mahipalpur area, where a British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel. According to authorities, both suspects have been detained amidst ongoing investigations.

The victim reportedly traveled from the UK to India after befriending one of the accused on a social media platform. The meeting, which initially seemed harmless, took a tragic turn, resulting in the grave allegations.

Authorities are delving deeper into the case, with further details awaited. This incident has sparked debates on traveler safety and social media exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)