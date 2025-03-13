Left Menu

British Tourist's Ordeal in Delhi Hotel

A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a Delhi hotel. Arrests have been made. The incident involved a man she met online, prompting her trip to India. Further information is awaited as investigations continue.

Updated: 13-03-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 10:47 IST
British Tourist's Ordeal in Delhi Hotel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, a British tourist was reportedly gang-raped by two men in a hotel located in Delhi's Mahipalpur region. Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of both suspects on Thursday.

The victim, who had recently traveled from the UK, had been in contact with one of the accused through a social media platform. Their online connection prompted her visit to Delhi to meet him.

Investigations are underway, with authorities seeking more details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

