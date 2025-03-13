British Tourist's Ordeal in Delhi Hotel

In a distressing incident, a British tourist was reportedly gang-raped by two men in a hotel located in Delhi's Mahipalpur region. Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of both suspects on Thursday.

The victim, who had recently traveled from the UK, had been in contact with one of the accused through a social media platform. Their online connection prompted her visit to Delhi to meet him.

Investigations are underway, with authorities seeking more details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)