College Principal Arrested Amid Sexual Exploitation Scandal

A government polytechnic college principal, Syed Mashkoor Ali, was arrested over allegations of sexual exploitation of female students, the police reported on Thursday.

The arrest followed complaints lodged by students and staff, leading to Ali's suspension on February 3. Investigations revealed accusations of molestation and inappropriate messaging.

A police probe ensued amid student protests demanding new investigations. On Tuesday, Ali was detained, and following court statements from the victims, was formally arrested, as confirmed by DCP (East) Tejaswini Gautam.

