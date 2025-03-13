Left Menu

College Principal Arrested Amid Sexual Exploitation Scandal

A principal at a government polytechnic college, Syed Mashkoor Ali, has been arrested following accusations of sexual exploitation of female students. The arrest came after a month-long investigation initiated by complaints from students and staff. The police took action after student protests demanded further inquiry.

A government polytechnic college principal, Syed Mashkoor Ali, was arrested over allegations of sexual exploitation of female students, the police reported on Thursday.

The arrest followed complaints lodged by students and staff, leading to Ali's suspension on February 3. Investigations revealed accusations of molestation and inappropriate messaging.

A police probe ensued amid student protests demanding new investigations. On Tuesday, Ali was detained, and following court statements from the victims, was formally arrested, as confirmed by DCP (East) Tejaswini Gautam.

