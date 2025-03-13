Russia Open to U.S. Peace Talks on Ukraine

In a recent development, Russia has expressed its willingness to engage with the United States over a peace initiative concerning Ukraine. The announcement was made by Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Zakharova indicated that contact between the nations could occur on Thursday, signaling a potential step forward in international diplomatic efforts.

This comes following reports from the Kremlin that U.S. negotiators are currently en route to Russia, underscoring an openness to dialogue and resolution.

