Driver Sentenced After 29 Years for Fatal Reckless Driving
A 65-year-old truck driver, Yashpal, has been sentenced to one year in jail for reckless driving in a 29-year-old case. The local court convicted him of causing a fatal accident that killed Bijender. He was fined Rs 8,000 under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC.
A truck driver was handed a one-year prison sentence by a local court for a reckless driving incident dating back nearly three decades.
Yashpal, aged 65, was convicted of rash driving leading to a fatality and now faces both imprisonment and an Rs 8,000 fine.
Assistant Prosecution Officer Rahul Singh confirmed that Judicial Magistrate Kunwar Divyadarshi convicted Yashpal under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC. The charges stem from a case registered in 1996 after Bijender's family claimed the deceased was killed in Khatauli by Yashpal's speeding truck.
