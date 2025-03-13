Left Menu

Historic Peace Agreement Reached in South Caucasus: Armenia and Azerbaijan Set to End Decades of Conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan have finalized the text of a peace agreement to resolve their long-standing conflict. Although prepared for signing, Azerbaijan's demand for a constitutional change in Armenia remains a hurdle. This breakthrough follows tensions since the Nagorno-Karabakh region's separatism in the late 1980s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:28 IST
In a historic move towards resolving a conflict that has spanned nearly four decades, Armenian and Azerbaijani officials announced on Thursday they have agreed on the text of a peace agreement. The breakthrough comes after a long, arduous peace process marked by fits and starts.

The crux of the conflict lay with Nagorno-Karabakh, a region in Azerbaijan with a predominantly ethnic-Armenian population, which broke away with Armenia's backing during the late 1980s. Both countries have faced a series of wars since then, escalating tensions significantly.

Notably, Armenia's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the peace agreement draft is ready for signing and expressed readiness to begin consultations on when and where the agreement will be formalized. However, Azerbaijan has stipulated that Armenia must amend its constitution, which it claims implies territorial ambitions, as a condition for signing. Armenia denies these claims, but changing the constitution could pose a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

