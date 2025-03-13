Controversy Brews Over Nagamohan Das Commission in Karnataka
The Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission's report on alleged '40 per cent commission' in Karnataka civil works faces criticism as politically motivated by BJP. Leader R Ashoka argues it's a Congress-led ploy, questioning inquiry criteria. Original allegations were key in the 2023 Assembly elections.
The Nagamohan Das Commission's inquiry into a '40 per cent commission' during the BJP's regime in Karnataka has become a flashpoint of political controversy. Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, dismissed the commission's report, labeling it a 'Congress-motivated' effort.
The commission, led by retired judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das, submitted an extensive 20,000-page report, which Ashoka claims is heavily biased, questioning the basis of the inquiry and accusing it of being a repeated tactic used by Congress when in power.
The report contradicts the Lokayukta's findings, which cleared the BJP of such allegations, and claims of inflated commissions have become a contentious issue, having impacted state elections. The commission investigated complaints from the Karnataka State Contractors' Association regarding alleged corrupt practices during civil work allocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
