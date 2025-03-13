Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Workforce Purge, Orders Rehires

A California federal judge ordered six U.S. agencies to reinstate employees fired during Trump's federal workforce purge. U.S. District Judge William Alsup criticized the Office of Personnel Management's improper firings. The ruling highlights the potential scale of job cuts, with agencies facing deadlines for budget slashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:26 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Workforce Purge, Orders Rehires
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A California federal judge has intervened, halting President Donald Trump's controversial purge of the federal workforce. On Thursday, Judge William Alsup ordered six U.S. agencies to reinstate thousands of recently-hired employees who were abruptly terminated. This ruling impacts the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy, Department of Interior, and the Treasury Department.

Last month, Alsup had temporarily restrained the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) from directing agencies to fire probationary employees, yet refrained from mandating the reinstatement of terminated workers at that time. Probationary employees, often with less than a year in their roles, have fewer job protections. Despite this, firings are generally restricted to performance-related issues.

Alsup has now stated that OPM lacked the authority to initiate these firings and noted improper directives to terminate staff at the six specified agencies. However, the judge did not extend his order to the other 16 agencies named in the lawsuit filed by unions and nonprofit organizations. The ruling casts a spotlight on the magnitude of Trump's efforts to downsize the federal government, with agencies facing a Thursday deadline to present plans for further layoffs and budget reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025