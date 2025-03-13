Left Menu

Drug Bust Uncovers Assam Migrant's Heroin Operation

A migrant worker from Assam, Abdul Rauf, was arrested for running a heroin trade in Perumbavoor. The police seized 30 grams of heroin and Rs 84,000. Rauf procured heroin from Nagaland and distributed it locally. The authorities are investigating his supply network for further leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:38 IST
Drug Bust Uncovers Assam Migrant's Heroin Operation
An operation in Perumbavoor has led to the arrest of Abdul Rauf, a 35-year-old migrant worker from Assam, involving the seizure of 30 grams of heroin. Rauf, who resided in Chelakkulam, was allegedly operating a drug trade from his rented abode.

A joint effort by the Perumbavoor ASP's Special Investigation Team and the Kunnathunadu Police resulted in Rauf's capture. Police reported that he ran a distribution network involving agents and sold heroin transported from Nagaland.

Rauf's illegal operations were reportedly richly profitable, with police recovering Rs 84,000 believed to be earnings from drug sales. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle his supply chain and uncover collaborators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

