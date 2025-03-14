Unions Challenge Trump Administration to Protect Collective Bargaining Rights
Unions have filed a lawsuit to prevent the Trump administration from terminating collective bargaining for thousands of TSA officers. The legal action claims the termination is retaliatory, following challenges against the administration's policies. The unions seek to reinstate a previous agreement and stop its future rescindment.
Unions took legal action Thursday against the Trump administration's decision to end collective bargaining for around 50,000 TSA officers. This lawsuit, lodged in a Seattle federal court, aims to protect workers' rights at U.S. transportation hubs.
The legal move claims that the Department of Homeland Security axed the bargaining agreement in response to union opposition against various Trump initiatives. The suit demands the reinstatement of a seven-year agreement established last year.
Should the unions succeed, it could halt any further attempts to rescind the agreement, thus preserving the collective bargaining meant to safeguard the workers' interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration's USAID Shutdown: Tears, Lawsuits, and Uncertain Futures
SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Coinbase Amid Crypto Policy Shift
Trump Administration Drops Lawsuit Against Denka Over Toxic Chemical
Landmark Ruling: Liverpool Fans' Lawsuits Against UEFA Move Forward
Federal Lawsuit Dropped: Idaho's Abortion Ban Under Scrutiny