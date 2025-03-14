Unions Challenge Trump Administration to Protect Collective Bargaining Rights

Unions took legal action Thursday against the Trump administration's decision to end collective bargaining for around 50,000 TSA officers. This lawsuit, lodged in a Seattle federal court, aims to protect workers' rights at U.S. transportation hubs.

The legal move claims that the Department of Homeland Security axed the bargaining agreement in response to union opposition against various Trump initiatives. The suit demands the reinstatement of a seven-year agreement established last year.

Should the unions succeed, it could halt any further attempts to rescind the agreement, thus preserving the collective bargaining meant to safeguard the workers' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)