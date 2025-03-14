Path to Peace: Armenia and Azerbaijan Reach Agreement
French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan have concluded negotiations on peace treaty terms. This development removes barriers to signing a peace treaty, potentially facilitating long-lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that Armenia and Azerbaijan have successfully concluded negotiations on peace treaty terms, marking a significant step towards lasting peace in the South Caucasus.
Macron expressed optimism in a statement released on X, acknowledging the end of barriers that have delayed the signing of a formal peace treaty between the two nations. He emphasized the importance of this development as a foundation for a more stable and peaceful future in the region.
This agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is seen as a pivotal move that could redefine relations in the South Caucasus and potentially signal an era of reconciliation and cooperation.
