Path to Peace: Armenia and Azerbaijan Reach Agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that Armenia and Azerbaijan have successfully concluded negotiations on peace treaty terms, marking a significant step towards lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Macron expressed optimism in a statement released on X, acknowledging the end of barriers that have delayed the signing of a formal peace treaty between the two nations. He emphasized the importance of this development as a foundation for a more stable and peaceful future in the region.

This agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is seen as a pivotal move that could redefine relations in the South Caucasus and potentially signal an era of reconciliation and cooperation.

