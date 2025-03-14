Trump Administration Seeks Military Solutions for Panama Canal Access
The Trump administration has instructed Pentagon officials to prepare military strategies to guarantee U.S. access to the Panama Canal. President Trump has consistently expressed intentions to regain control over this strategic waterway.
The Trump administration is planning to bolster its influence over the Panama Canal by asking Pentagon officials to devise credible military responses. According to a CNN report, this move comes from a memo addressed to senior leaders, emphasizing the need for unhindered U.S. passage.
President Donald Trump has long articulated his ambition for the United States to reclaim control of the pivotal canal, a stark reflection of his foreign policy priorities centered on strategic resource access and national security.
This development aligns with Trump's broader geopolitical strategy and raises questions on the potential international implications and reactions from Panama and other nations invested in the canal's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Starmer's White House Encounter: Echoes of Foreign Policy Shifts
SPD Pushes Foreign Policy Prioritization in Coalition Talks
Trump Addresses Congress Amid Foreign Policy Turmoil and Economic Woes
America's Comeback: Trump's Bold Leap in Foreign Policy and Trade
India's Foreign Policy Strategies Amid Global Trade Tensions