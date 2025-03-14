Trump Administration Seeks Military Solutions for Panama Canal Access

The Trump administration is planning to bolster its influence over the Panama Canal by asking Pentagon officials to devise credible military responses. According to a CNN report, this move comes from a memo addressed to senior leaders, emphasizing the need for unhindered U.S. passage.

President Donald Trump has long articulated his ambition for the United States to reclaim control of the pivotal canal, a stark reflection of his foreign policy priorities centered on strategic resource access and national security.

This development aligns with Trump's broader geopolitical strategy and raises questions on the potential international implications and reactions from Panama and other nations invested in the canal's governance.

