Guarding Secrets: The Teixeira Tell-All

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, has been sentenced to a dishonorable discharge after leaking classified U.S. security documents online. The 23-year-old was sentenced by a military judge at Hanscom Air Force Base following a guilty plea to obstruction charges.

The charges stem from what is considered one of the largest leaks of classified documents in recent years, including information about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Teixeira's actions have already led to a 15-year federal prison sentence after a separate Justice Department case.

Teixeira maintains that his actions were a moral obligation to expose alleged government falsehoods. His attorney argued that the charges represented double jeopardy, raising questions about the legal proceedings. Nevertheless, he plans to appeal the military's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)