Left Menu

Courage and Rescue: Inside the Jaffar Express Hijacking

The Jaffar Express, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, was hijacked by Balochistan Liberation Army militants. The attackers detonated an explosive, derailing the train. The military launched a rescue operation, eventually overpowering the insurgents and saving over 300 passengers, with 21 civilians and four soldiers killed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-03-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 10:42 IST
Courage and Rescue: Inside the Jaffar Express Hijacking
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a chilling turn of events, the Jaffar Express was overtaken by militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army. The initial blow was dealt with an explosive that derailed the train, marking the beginning of a nightmarish sequence.

Amjad, the train's driver, recounted the ordeal following the explosion. Passengers were taken hostage at gunpoint, facing imminent danger, until commandos bravely intervened to provide a lifeline amid chaos.

The entire situation unfolded over a tense 30 hours before military forces decisively ended the siege. Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reported that despite casualties, no civilians were harmed in the rescue's concluding phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025