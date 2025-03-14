Extended Detention for Russian Captain After High-Seas Crash

British authorities have been granted more time to interrogate the Russian captain of the container ship Solong, following a mid-sea collision with a U.S. tanker transporting military jet fuel. The incident, which claimed one life, prompted an investigation into suspected gross negligence manslaughter.

The court extended the detention for a further 24 hours, citing the case's complexity and the necessity for thorough investigation. With 36 survivors safely ashore, salvage companies are assessing the damage while minor fires persist on the Solong's top deck.

Despite the challenges posed by the ships remaining at sea and numerous witnesses, police continue their extensive inquiries. "The added time is vital due to the intricacies of the situation," stated officials.

