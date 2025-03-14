EU Sanctions Loom Over Congo Conflict

The European Union is poised to impose sanctions on nine individuals implicated in the unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to two EU diplomats on Friday. While the identities remain undisclosed pending formal approval, EU foreign ministers are expected to ratify these sanctions next Monday in Brussels.

The M23 rebel group has taken control of two major cities in eastern Congo since January, intensifying a long-term conflict tied to the fall out from Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the battle over Congo's rich mineral deposits. The Congolese government is deliberating on sending delegates to peace negotiations with the M23 in Angola, scheduled for next week.

Rwanda has been accused of supporting the Tutsi-led M23 rebels, allegations it firmly denies. Last month, the EU called in Rwanda's ambassador, urging the nation to remove its troops from Congolese soil and cease any aid to the M23 and other armed factions. EU's foreign policy head, Kaja Kallas, stated that the bloc is reconsidering its agreement with Rwanda concerning critical raw materials due to its suspected connections to the M23 rebels. Over 7,000 have perished in the conflict since January, and the U.N. reports at least 600,000 have been displaced since November.

