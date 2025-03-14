Left Menu

New Leadership in Swiss Defence as Martin Pfister Takes Helm

Martin Pfister is set to become Switzerland's new defence minister, replacing Viola Amherd at month's end. The Swiss government also approved an agreement with Singapore to enhance defence collaboration, including research and procurement.

  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Swiss government announced that Martin Pfister will assume the role of defence minister as Viola Amherd prepares to step down at the conclusion of this month.

In other developments, Switzerland has formalized a memorandum of understanding with Singapore. This agreement aims to bolster defence cooperation, facilitating deeper collaboration in areas such as research, development, innovation, and procurement.

These moves highlight Switzerland's commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities and international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

