Left Menu

Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur

Bamber Thakur, a former Congress MLA from Bilaspur, was injured in a shooting by unknown attackers at his residence. Both Thakur and his personal security officer sustained injuries. The attack involved approximately 12 bullets. Thakur was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, while the PSO was sent to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:15 IST
Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur
attack
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, unidentified assailants shot former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur at his Bilaspur residence. Police reports state that both Thakur and his personal security officer were injured during the attack.

The incident involved the firing of roughly 12 rounds by the attackers. Following the shooting, Thakur was immediately transported to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla for treatment.

His personal security officer was simultaneously taken to AIIMS Bilaspur. Further details about the attack are still being investigated by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025