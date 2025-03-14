Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur

On Friday, unidentified assailants shot former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur at his Bilaspur residence. Police reports state that both Thakur and his personal security officer were injured during the attack.

The incident involved the firing of roughly 12 rounds by the attackers. Following the shooting, Thakur was immediately transported to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla for treatment.

His personal security officer was simultaneously taken to AIIMS Bilaspur. Further details about the attack are still being investigated by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)