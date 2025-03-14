Left Menu

Violent Retaliation: Husband and Brothers Bobbitise Alleged Harasser

A woman’s husband and her two brothers attacked Dharmendra Mavi, a clinic operator, following accusations of unwanted advances. The victim was seriously injured and taken to a Delhi hospital. A complaint was lodged by Mavi’s brother, leading to the arrest of the accused by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:29 IST
  • India

A disturbing act of alleged vigilantism occurred when a woman's husband and her two brothers attacked a 42-year-old clinic operator, whom they accused of making unwanted advances towards her.

According to police reports, the incident unfolded after the woman informed her husband, Satish, about the alleged advances by the victim, Dharmendra Mavi. This led to an attack at Mavi's clinic on Asifabad Road.

In the aftermath, Mavi's brother filed a complaint, resulting in the arrest of Satish and his brothers-in-law. The victim remains in a serious condition in a Delhi hospital. The arrests were confirmed by Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

