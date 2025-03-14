Left Menu

Crunch Time for Rohingya: UN's Pledge Amidst Looming Food Crisis

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, vows to prevent food ration cuts for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh amidst potential reductions due to halts in USAID operations. With over a million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar, the looming aid cut risks further suffering. The UN appeals for global financial support to maintain aid levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dire plea to the international community, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged dedicated efforts to avert food ration cuts for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. His call comes amid the threat of significant aid reductions following the suspension of USAID operations, essential for sustaining refugees in the world's largest settlement.

Home to over a million Rohingya, Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district faces a critical shortfall in support. Guterres stressed the risk posed by recent humanitarian aid cuts announced by the US and Europe, which may lead to drastic reductions in food assistance, intensifying the already precarious living conditions in the area.

Guterres urged global donors to render immediate help to uphold the dignity and survival of the refugee population. The World Food Programme warned of possible reductions in monthly food rations from $12.50 to $6 due to funding gaps, a prospect that deeply troubles aid workers and refugees alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

