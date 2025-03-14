Crunch Time for Rohingya: UN's Pledge Amidst Looming Food Crisis

In a dire plea to the international community, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged dedicated efforts to avert food ration cuts for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. His call comes amid the threat of significant aid reductions following the suspension of USAID operations, essential for sustaining refugees in the world's largest settlement.

Home to over a million Rohingya, Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district faces a critical shortfall in support. Guterres stressed the risk posed by recent humanitarian aid cuts announced by the US and Europe, which may lead to drastic reductions in food assistance, intensifying the already precarious living conditions in the area.

Guterres urged global donors to render immediate help to uphold the dignity and survival of the refugee population. The World Food Programme warned of possible reductions in monthly food rations from $12.50 to $6 due to funding gaps, a prospect that deeply troubles aid workers and refugees alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)