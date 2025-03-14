Unidentified Assailants Open Fire on Former MLA Bamber Thakur

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was attacked by unknown assailants at his residence in Bilaspur, according to police reports.

Both Thakur and his personal security officer were wounded in the shooting, which occurred during a Holi celebration at the government accommodation. Witnesses stated that four individuals fired 12 rounds in the courtyard, striking Thakur in the leg.

A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the suspects, who were seen fleeing towards the main market. Police assure that the culprits will be caught and prosecuted under relevant legal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)