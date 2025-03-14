Unidentified Assailants Open Fire on Former MLA Bamber Thakur
Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was shot at his Bilaspur residence, injuring him and his personal security officer. During a Holi celebration, attackers fired 12 rounds, with Thakur sustaining a leg injury. Police have launched a manhunt for the culprits, who fled towards the main market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was attacked by unknown assailants at his residence in Bilaspur, according to police reports.
Both Thakur and his personal security officer were wounded in the shooting, which occurred during a Holi celebration at the government accommodation. Witnesses stated that four individuals fired 12 rounds in the courtyard, striking Thakur in the leg.
A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the suspects, who were seen fleeing towards the main market. Police assure that the culprits will be caught and prosecuted under relevant legal sections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bamber Thakur
- MLA
- shooting
- Bilaspur
- police
- Holi
- attack
- injury
- manhunt
- assailants
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fiancée Attack Shocks Maharashtra Community
Palghar Police Emerge as Best in Maharashtra for Governance Excellence
Swift Justice: Pune Police Nab Rape Accused with Community's Aid
Misjudgment and Underestimation: The Unforeseen Attack on Israel
Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Terror Assets to Dismantle Hizbul Mujahideen Funding