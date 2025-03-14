Duterte's No-Show at The Hague: ICC Hearing Begins
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend his first hearing at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Instead, he participated remotely via video link, according to a court spokesperson. The hearing marks the start of the legal proceedings against him.
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was notably absent from the courtroom during his initial appearance before the International Criminal Court in The Hague on Friday.
According to a spokesperson for the court, Duterte did not attend in person and instead chose to follow the proceedings through a video link.
This hearing marks the beginning of the legal process addressing the allegations against Duterte.
