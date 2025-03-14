Left Menu

Duterte Faces ICC for 'War on Drugs' Murders

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared before the International Criminal Court via video link, days after his arrest in Manila for murder charges related to the 'war on drugs' campaign. Duterte, 79, did not attend in person, with no explanation provided for his absence from the ICC hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:25 IST
Duterte Faces ICC for 'War on Drugs' Murders
Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced the International Criminal Court on Friday via video link, following his recent arrest in Manila on charges associated with the fatal 'war on drugs' campaign he conducted during his presidency.

The 79-year-old Duterte was absent from the court in The Hague, appearing briefly on a video screen from the nearby detention center where he is currently held.

No immediate reason was provided to explain his absence from the ICC proceedings in person, marking a notable development in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025