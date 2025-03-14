Duterte Faces ICC for 'War on Drugs' Murders

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced the International Criminal Court on Friday via video link, following his recent arrest in Manila on charges associated with the fatal 'war on drugs' campaign he conducted during his presidency.

The 79-year-old Duterte was absent from the court in The Hague, appearing briefly on a video screen from the nearby detention center where he is currently held.

No immediate reason was provided to explain his absence from the ICC proceedings in person, marking a notable development in this high-profile case.

