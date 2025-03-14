Duterte Faces ICC for 'War on Drugs' Murders
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared before the International Criminal Court via video link, days after his arrest in Manila for murder charges related to the 'war on drugs' campaign. Duterte, 79, did not attend in person, with no explanation provided for his absence from the ICC hearing.
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced the International Criminal Court on Friday via video link, following his recent arrest in Manila on charges associated with the fatal 'war on drugs' campaign he conducted during his presidency.
The 79-year-old Duterte was absent from the court in The Hague, appearing briefly on a video screen from the nearby detention center where he is currently held.
No immediate reason was provided to explain his absence from the ICC proceedings in person, marking a notable development in this high-profile case.
