Kerala's New Mandate: Protecting Security Staff in Shops and Establishments
The Kerala Labour Department has issued a directive requiring employers of shops and commercial establishments to provide basic facilities, including seating, umbrellas, and safety gear, for their security staff. District Labour Officers are tasked with ensuring compliance through inspections. Employers must also comply with a wage security scheme.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Labour Department has mandated that employers of shops and commercial establishments provide basic amenities and safety gear for their security staff. This directive aims to improve the work conditions of guards, especially those exposed to extreme weather conditions.
Labour Minister V Sivankutty has instructed officials to make sure that these mandates are followed. The directive, outlined in a Labour Department circular, comes in response to reports of security personnel working long hours under harsh conditions along highways.
To enforce compliance, District Labour Officers will oversee inspection squads. Additionally, all related establishments must register under the wage security scheme, ensuring comprehensive worker protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
