G7 Ministers Forge Unity on Ukraine
The G7 foreign ministers agreed on a joint statement supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and warning Russia of further sanctions if it does not agree to a ceasefire. The meeting in La Malbaie included discussions on Ukraine, China, and Middle East policy, aiming to maintain G7 unity.
In a show of unprecedented unity, foreign ministers from the G7 nations concluded their meeting on Friday with a firm joint statement reinforcing their unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. The statement further warned Russia of potential sanctions if it failed to follow Kyiv's lead in accepting a ceasefire.
The meeting, held in the scenic town of La Malbaie, Canada, came against a backdrop of tension among U.S. allies over Western trade and security policies under former President Donald Trump. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly expressed confidence in the draft of the statement, emphasizing the need for strong collaboration on key geopolitical issues including Ukraine and the Middle East.
Intense deliberations earlier in the week had revolved around the wording of the document, particularly concerning Ukraine, the Middle East, and China's influence. Washington aimed for stronger language regarding China while being cautious with Ukraine-related terms to avoid disrupting talks with Russia. The ministers also voiced opposition to altering the Taiwan Strait status quo, signaling support for Taipei.
(With inputs from agencies.)
