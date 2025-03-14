G7 Ministers Forge Unity on Ukraine

In a show of unprecedented unity, foreign ministers from the G7 nations concluded their meeting on Friday with a firm joint statement reinforcing their unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. The statement further warned Russia of potential sanctions if it failed to follow Kyiv's lead in accepting a ceasefire.

The meeting, held in the scenic town of La Malbaie, Canada, came against a backdrop of tension among U.S. allies over Western trade and security policies under former President Donald Trump. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly expressed confidence in the draft of the statement, emphasizing the need for strong collaboration on key geopolitical issues including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Intense deliberations earlier in the week had revolved around the wording of the document, particularly concerning Ukraine, the Middle East, and China's influence. Washington aimed for stronger language regarding China while being cautious with Ukraine-related terms to avoid disrupting talks with Russia. The ministers also voiced opposition to altering the Taiwan Strait status quo, signaling support for Taipei.

(With inputs from agencies.)