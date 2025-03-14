Left Menu

Duterte Stands Ground Against ICC: A Historic Trial Awaits

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been detained in The Hague, facing allegations linked to his controversial war on drugs. This sets a historic precedent as Duterte becomes the first Asian ex-head of state to be tried at the ICC. His defense cites deteriorating health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:10 IST
In a groundbreaking move, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been detained in The Hague following an ICC warrant for his role in the Philippines' war on drugs. He is accused of orchestrating extrajudicial killings during his presidency.

Duterte arrived in the Netherlands after being arrested in Manila and seemed to be in frail health during his initial court appearance, according to his lawyer. His lawyers argue that his extradition was an 'abduction' and maintain he suffers from severe health conditions.

This case marks Duterte as the first Asian former head of state to be tried at the ICC. It underscores a pivotal moment for the ICC as it seeks justice for alleged crimes against humanity. A confirmation of charges hearing is set for September 23, with a trial anticipated to begin in early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

