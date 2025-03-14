Left Menu

Dramatic Train Hijacking in Balochistan: A 30-Hour Siege Ends with Hostage Rescue

Pakistan army revealed that 18 out of 26 hostages killed in a Balochistan train ambush were army personnel. The Balochistan Liberation Army staged a dramatic siege, prompting a military intervention that rescued over 300 passengers and eliminated 33 terrorists. The operation spotlighted alleged foreign interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:17 IST
The Pakistan army reported that 18 of the 26 hostages killed during a Balochistan train ambush by militants were army and paramilitary soldiers. The Balochistan Liberation Army intercepted the Jaffar Express, sparking a military response to rescue more than 300 passengers.

The dramatic 30-hour siege concluded with the army's successful offensive. According to the army spokesman, 33 terrorists were neutralized, and 354 hostages were rescued. The operation also included accusations against India as the prime instigator of terrorism in Pakistan.

Providing further details, Pakistan's security forces illustrated the challenging terrain and the meticulous planning involved in the operation. Chief Minister Bugti acknowledged the international community's support and emphasized the need for governance reforms in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

