The Pakistan army reported that 18 of the 26 hostages killed during a Balochistan train ambush by militants were army and paramilitary soldiers. The Balochistan Liberation Army intercepted the Jaffar Express, sparking a military response to rescue more than 300 passengers.

The dramatic 30-hour siege concluded with the army's successful offensive. According to the army spokesman, 33 terrorists were neutralized, and 354 hostages were rescued. The operation also included accusations against India as the prime instigator of terrorism in Pakistan.

Providing further details, Pakistan's security forces illustrated the challenging terrain and the meticulous planning involved in the operation. Chief Minister Bugti acknowledged the international community's support and emphasized the need for governance reforms in Balochistan.

