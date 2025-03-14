Kerala's Bold Drug Crackdown: Operation Clean Slate Extended

Kerala's Excise Minister M B Rajesh has announced an intensification of efforts against narcotics, extending the ongoing Operation Clean Slate, which has already led to 3,568 raids between March 5 and 12 and the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 1.9 crore.

The operation has resulted in 554 drug-related case registrations, with 555 arrests. Targeted checks across various locations, including schools and railway stations, aimed to curb rising drug-related issues.

Minister Rajesh emphasized the need for increased vigilance at schools, colleges, bus stands, and public spaces, commending the department's role in battling drug offences. Significant quantities of illegal substances, including MDMA and cannabis, were seized during the drive.

