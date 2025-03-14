Controversial Federal Downsizing: Trump Administration Faces Legal Battles

President Donald Trump's administration is advancing a controversial plan to downsize the federal government, despite pushback from the judiciary. Judges in California and Maryland have ordered the reinstatement of thousands of federal workers after mass layoffs were announced as part of the administration's sweeping reform efforts.

Critics, including several legal bodies, argue that the downsizing plan, overseen by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, violates standard regulations. The White House has labeled the rulings as unconstitutional and intends to appeal them promptly in hopes of continuing its radical bureaucratic reform.

The initiative has added volatility to financial markets, exacerbating fears of an impending recession. Agencies like the IRS are planning significant workforce reductions, signaling potentially severe impacts on government operations and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)