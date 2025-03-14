Controversial Federal Downsizing: Trump Administration Faces Legal Battles
The Trump administration's initiative for federal downsizing through massive layoffs faces legal challenges. Federal judges in California and Maryland have ordered the reinstatement of thousands of workers. Despite economic concerns, plans to significantly reduce the federal workforce continue, with the IRS set to cut 20-25% of its staff.
President Donald Trump's administration is advancing a controversial plan to downsize the federal government, despite pushback from the judiciary. Judges in California and Maryland have ordered the reinstatement of thousands of federal workers after mass layoffs were announced as part of the administration's sweeping reform efforts.
Critics, including several legal bodies, argue that the downsizing plan, overseen by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, violates standard regulations. The White House has labeled the rulings as unconstitutional and intends to appeal them promptly in hopes of continuing its radical bureaucratic reform.
The initiative has added volatility to financial markets, exacerbating fears of an impending recession. Agencies like the IRS are planning significant workforce reductions, signaling potentially severe impacts on government operations and services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tariff Troubles: Economic Impact Looms
State Governors Seek to Recruit Federal Workers Amid Trump's Layoffs
US federal workers hit back at Trump mass firings with class action complaints
GRAPHIC-Five years on, the economic impact of COVID-19 lingers
Democrat-led states join legal fight over Trump's mass firings of federal workers