Justice Department Probes Columbia Protests Under Terrorism Laws

The U.S. Justice Department is scrutinizing student protests at Columbia University concerning the Gaza war, assessing potential breaches of federal terrorism laws, stated Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Friday.

According to Blanche, the scope of the investigation also includes examining civil rights violations associated with these demonstrations, which disrupted the New York campus last year. The inquiry aligns with President Donald Trump administration's broader aim to eradicate antisemitism across the country.

Blanche further revealed that the investigative team is considering whether Columbia's response to earlier incidents breached civil rights statutes and involved terrorism-related activities. He mentioned that this examination was a necessary action. Additionally, federal law enforcement executed a search warrant on Thursday night in a separate investigation into allegations that Columbia University was sheltering undocumented immigrants.

