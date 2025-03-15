Appeals Court Pauses Ban on Diversity Programs

In a recent development, a U.S. appeals court has placed a temporary hold on a previous ruling that had prevented the Trump administration from enforcing bans on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across federal agencies and businesses contracting with the government.

The initial ruling had effectively blocked the implementation of restrictions on such programs, sparking significant discourse on the potential impacts regarding inclusivity in federal hiring and operations.

This pause grants a reprieve to federal agencies and contractors, allowing them to continue implementing diversity programs while the legal battle unfolds further.

(With inputs from agencies.)