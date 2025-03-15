Left Menu

Appeals Court Pauses Ban on Diversity Programs

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily halted a ruling that stopped the Trump administration from banning diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in federal agencies and federal contractors.

Updated: 15-03-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 04:10 IST
Appeals Court Pauses Ban on Diversity Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, a U.S. appeals court has placed a temporary hold on a previous ruling that had prevented the Trump administration from enforcing bans on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across federal agencies and businesses contracting with the government.

The initial ruling had effectively blocked the implementation of restrictions on such programs, sparking significant discourse on the potential impacts regarding inclusivity in federal hiring and operations.

This pause grants a reprieve to federal agencies and contractors, allowing them to continue implementing diversity programs while the legal battle unfolds further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

