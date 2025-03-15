Court Greenlights Trump's Anti-DEI Orders Amidst Legal Tussles

A U.S. appeals court on Friday granted the Trump administration a victory by lifting a block on executive orders that seek to end government support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. This comes after a series of legal challenges aimed at defending former President Donald Trump's agenda.

Previously, U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore had issued a nationwide injunction, which has now been halted by a three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. While acknowledging potential First Amendment concerns, the court deemed Judge Abelson's injunction too broad.

The executive orders, signed by Trump on his first day in office, were found by Abelson to likely violate free-speech rights. The city of Baltimore and other supporting groups, including the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education, argue the moves are unconstitutional. The debate underscores ongoing tensions between efforts for merit-based opportunities and the push for equitable environments addressing systemic racism.

(With inputs from agencies.)