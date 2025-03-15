Left Menu

Amit Shah: Modi Restores Peace in Assam with Rs 8 Lakh Crore Investments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlights the peace restored in Assam under PM Modi, attributing it to substantial infrastructure investments and employment opportunities. With over 10,000 former militants reintegrated, the focus shifts to people-centric policing. Significant investments in public infrastructure are set to further boost the state's development.

In a recent address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with restoring peace in Assam, citing infrastructure development and youth employment as key factors. Shah noted the reintegration of over 10,000 former militants in the last decade as a testament to regained stability.

Shah unveiled plans for Rs 3 lakh crore in new infrastructure projects, alongside a proposed Rs 5 lakh crore in recent business summit investments. This funding aims to transition Assam's policing from anti-terrorist operations to a people-focused approach, significantly raising conviction rates.

During his three-day tour of Assam and Mizoram, Shah inaugurated the upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, predicting its rise to top status within five years, supported by a phased Rs 1,050 crore investment. These developments signal a new era of progress for the northeastern state under Modi's administration.

