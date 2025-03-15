Man Nabbed for Threatening Tribal Affairs Minister in Madhya Pradesh

A resident of Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for issuing death threats against a senior cabinet minister, according to the local police.

Khandwa's Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Rai, reported a WhatsApp message containing abusive language and threats targeting Minister for Tribal Affairs Kunwar Vijay Shah. The investigation identified Mukesh Darbar as the source.

Darbar allegedly abused the minister's supporters via phone. With a criminal record, Darbar was apprehended near the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border. Law enforcement has increased security for the minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)