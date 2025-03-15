Man Nabbed for Threatening Tribal Affairs Minister in Madhya Pradesh
A resident of Khandwa, Mukesh Darbar, was arrested for threatening Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah. The threats and abusive language were posted on WhatsApp. Authorities have charged Darbar, who has a criminal record, and increased the minister's security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A resident of Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for issuing death threats against a senior cabinet minister, according to the local police.
Khandwa's Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Rai, reported a WhatsApp message containing abusive language and threats targeting Minister for Tribal Affairs Kunwar Vijay Shah. The investigation identified Mukesh Darbar as the source.
Darbar allegedly abused the minister's supporters via phone. With a criminal record, Darbar was apprehended near the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border. Law enforcement has increased security for the minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Digital Leap: Over 500 Government Services via WhatsApp
Jammu and Kashmir Makes History with First WhatsApp e-FIR
Security Guard Shoots Colleague Over WhatsApp Photo
Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Digital Literacy with WhatsApp Governance
'Mana Mitra' Whatsapp governance services reach 200 in Andhra Pradesh