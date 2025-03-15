Left Menu

Unequal Reservations: Kashmir's Struggle for Fair Representation

Sajad Gani Lone highlights significant discrepancies in reservation certificate issuance in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to a bias favoring Jammu. He accuses the system of disadvantaging Kashmiris and calls for a seminar to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:07 IST
Unequal Reservations: Kashmir's Struggle for Fair Representation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone spotlighted profound regional imbalances in the issuance of reservation certificates within Jammu and Kashmir, alleging bias against the Kashmir region.

According to data received from an assembly inquiry, Jammu demonstrates overwhelming dominance in certificate issuances across multiple categories as of April 1, 2023. For example, all 67,112 Scheduled Caste certificates and a significant portion of the Scheduled Tribe and Economically Weaker Sections certificates originated in Jammu.

Lone criticized the systemic inequalities, asserting that these discrepancies disproportionately affect the Kashmiri-speaking populace and members residing in specific categories within Kashmir. He condemned the perceived 'murder of merit' and urged a reevaluation by organizing a seminar with academic professionals to debate and find solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025