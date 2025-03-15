Unequal Reservations: Kashmir's Struggle for Fair Representation

On Saturday, People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone spotlighted profound regional imbalances in the issuance of reservation certificates within Jammu and Kashmir, alleging bias against the Kashmir region.

According to data received from an assembly inquiry, Jammu demonstrates overwhelming dominance in certificate issuances across multiple categories as of April 1, 2023. For example, all 67,112 Scheduled Caste certificates and a significant portion of the Scheduled Tribe and Economically Weaker Sections certificates originated in Jammu.

Lone criticized the systemic inequalities, asserting that these discrepancies disproportionately affect the Kashmiri-speaking populace and members residing in specific categories within Kashmir. He condemned the perceived 'murder of merit' and urged a reevaluation by organizing a seminar with academic professionals to debate and find solutions.

