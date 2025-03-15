Left Menu

Russian Captain Faces Charges in Fatal Ship Collision

The Russian captain of the cargo ship Solong, Vladimir Motin, appeared in a UK court charged with 'gross negligence manslaughter' after a collision with a US tanker resulted in the presumed death of a crew member. Investigations into the accident are ongoing, involving multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:35 IST
Russian Captain Faces Charges in Fatal Ship Collision
cargo ship
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Russian captain of the cargo ship Solong, Vladimir Motin, appeared in a UK court to face charges following a deadly collision with a US tanker. The incident, resulting in the presumed death of a crew member, has prompted an investigation by multiple international authorities.

Motin, aged 59, stood before Hull Magistrates Court accused of 'gross negligence manslaughter' but entered no plea. The accident involved a crash between the Portugal-flagged Solong and the MV Stena Immaculate in the North Sea, with inquiries ongoing to determine the cause.

Authorities are focusing on potential safety failures, with prior inspection reports revealing steering issues aboard the Solong. The investigation is being led by US and Portugal, with national security concerns currently ruled out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025