Russian Captain Faces Charges in Fatal Ship Collision

The Russian captain of the cargo ship Solong, Vladimir Motin, appeared in a UK court to face charges following a deadly collision with a US tanker. The incident, resulting in the presumed death of a crew member, has prompted an investigation by multiple international authorities.

Motin, aged 59, stood before Hull Magistrates Court accused of 'gross negligence manslaughter' but entered no plea. The accident involved a crash between the Portugal-flagged Solong and the MV Stena Immaculate in the North Sea, with inquiries ongoing to determine the cause.

Authorities are focusing on potential safety failures, with prior inspection reports revealing steering issues aboard the Solong. The investigation is being led by US and Portugal, with national security concerns currently ruled out.

