Dramatic Arrests Follow Shiv Sena Leader's Murder
Punjab Police have arrested three individuals linked to the murder of Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai in Moga district. The suspects were apprehended after a shootout with police in Muktsar district. Rai was shot dead on Thursday night; the accused admitted their crime via social media.
Punjab Police successfully apprehended three suspects involved in the recent murder of Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai, official sources confirmed on Saturday.
The arrest followed a dramatic exchange of gunfire at Malout in Muktsar district. Mangat Rai, 52, who led the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena in Moga, was fatally shot on Thursday night.
The suspects, all Moga residents, confessed to the crime through social media, prompting swift police action. While authorities suggest a personal dispute as a motive, Rai's family asserts he had no known enemies.
