Left Menu

Dramatic Arrests Follow Shiv Sena Leader's Murder

Punjab Police have arrested three individuals linked to the murder of Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai in Moga district. The suspects were apprehended after a shootout with police in Muktsar district. Rai was shot dead on Thursday night; the accused admitted their crime via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:43 IST
Dramatic Arrests Follow Shiv Sena Leader's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police successfully apprehended three suspects involved in the recent murder of Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai, official sources confirmed on Saturday.

The arrest followed a dramatic exchange of gunfire at Malout in Muktsar district. Mangat Rai, 52, who led the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena in Moga, was fatally shot on Thursday night.

The suspects, all Moga residents, confessed to the crime through social media, prompting swift police action. While authorities suggest a personal dispute as a motive, Rai's family asserts he had no known enemies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025