Left Menu

Chief Minister Pledges Action After Attack on Former Legislator

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu visited Indira Gandhi Medical College after former legislator Bamber Thakur was attacked. Thakur and his security officer suffered injuries from the attack by four assailants at his residence in Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister assured swift police action and highlighted ongoing efforts against the drug mafia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:36 IST
Chief Minister Pledges Action After Attack on Former Legislator
incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College on Saturday to check on former legislator Bamber Thakur, who was viciously attacked at his Bilaspur residence. The attackers, numbering four, left Thakur with a leg injury, while his security officer also sustained injuries.

Expressing grave concern, Sukhu ensured the media that the police are taking rigorous steps with overnight raids, resulting in several arrests related to the case. The Chief Minister emphasized the seriousness of the matter and reiterated his commitment to bringing the assailants to justice.

Addressing questions about crime, Sukhu highlighted his government's action against the drug mafia, noting a 30 percent decrease in drug cases. He assured the introduction of stricter laws against organized crime and drug networks in the Vidhan Sabha's budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025