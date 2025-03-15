Chief Minister Pledges Action After Attack on Former Legislator

In a concerning incident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College on Saturday to check on former legislator Bamber Thakur, who was viciously attacked at his Bilaspur residence. The attackers, numbering four, left Thakur with a leg injury, while his security officer also sustained injuries.

Expressing grave concern, Sukhu ensured the media that the police are taking rigorous steps with overnight raids, resulting in several arrests related to the case. The Chief Minister emphasized the seriousness of the matter and reiterated his commitment to bringing the assailants to justice.

Addressing questions about crime, Sukhu highlighted his government's action against the drug mafia, noting a 30 percent decrease in drug cases. He assured the introduction of stricter laws against organized crime and drug networks in the Vidhan Sabha's budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)