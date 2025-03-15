Tragic Murder Unveiled: Three Arrested in Gruesome Case

Authorities announced on Saturday the arrest of three individuals in connection with the murder of Puranlal alias Sagar, a 16-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found in a river in Niuria.

According to the police, the main suspect, Shubham, along with accomplices Bobby and Pramod, were detained for the crime. Superintendent Avinash Pandey revealed that the accused had a history of conflict with the victim, leading to an abduction and murder on Monday.

The poignant case saw further revelations as the victim's mother identified her son by a distinct tattoo on his hand. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigations, having registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

