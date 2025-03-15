Left Menu

Tragic Murder Unveiled: Three Arrested in Gruesome Case

Three men have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 16-year-old Puranlal alias Sagar in Niuria, following a longstanding rivalry. The victim's dismembered body was discovered in a river. A family dispute and a tattoo identification played crucial roles in unraveling the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:02 IST
Tragic Murder Unveiled: Three Arrested in Gruesome Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities announced on Saturday the arrest of three individuals in connection with the murder of Puranlal alias Sagar, a 16-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found in a river in Niuria.

According to the police, the main suspect, Shubham, along with accomplices Bobby and Pramod, were detained for the crime. Superintendent Avinash Pandey revealed that the accused had a history of conflict with the victim, leading to an abduction and murder on Monday.

The poignant case saw further revelations as the victim's mother identified her son by a distinct tattoo on his hand. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigations, having registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025