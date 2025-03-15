Tragic Murder Unveiled: Three Arrested in Gruesome Case
Three men have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 16-year-old Puranlal alias Sagar in Niuria, following a longstanding rivalry. The victim's dismembered body was discovered in a river. A family dispute and a tattoo identification played crucial roles in unraveling the case.
Authorities announced on Saturday the arrest of three individuals in connection with the murder of Puranlal alias Sagar, a 16-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found in a river in Niuria.
According to the police, the main suspect, Shubham, along with accomplices Bobby and Pramod, were detained for the crime. Superintendent Avinash Pandey revealed that the accused had a history of conflict with the victim, leading to an abduction and murder on Monday.
The poignant case saw further revelations as the victim's mother identified her son by a distinct tattoo on his hand. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigations, having registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination.
