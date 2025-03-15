Left Menu

NCLAT Calls for Investigation into NCLT's 'Dubious' Order

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has ordered an investigation into a controversial order passed by the Chennai bench of the NCLT regarding Regen Powertech's insolvency. The investigation was prompted by suspicions over the procedural legitimacy of the order, raising concerns about NCLT's functioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:47 IST
NCLAT Calls for Investigation into NCLT's 'Dubious' Order
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has raised the alarm over an order issued by the Chennai division of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), instructing a comprehensive investigation into the potentially dubious procedural elements of the decision.

The case involves Regen Powertech and was initially brought forth by Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd, which moved to file claims accepted by the NCLT. Notwithstanding, the petitioner opted not to pursue the case, leading NCLAT to close the matter. However, it simultaneously mandated NCLT's President to initiate a probe into the order's passage process.

Expressing substantial concern, NCLAT noted the absence of proper listing for the day the order was pronounced, underlining the need for an inquiry to sustain public confidence. Furthermore, it sought a report of the findings to be sent to the NCLAT's principal bench in Delhi, ensuring transparency in the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025