Gold Smuggling Scandal: High-Profile Karnataka Cop in the Spotlight

In a high-profile case, the Karnataka government has placed DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao on compulsory leave following his stepdaughter's arrest on charges of gold smuggling. Ranya Rao, an actress, was detained with gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The arrest has led authorities to uncover a sophisticated smuggling network. Investigations revealed that Ranya had traveled to Dubai 27 times this year, potentially using hawala channels for transactions and exploiting police contacts to evade detection.

The government has tasked Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to delve into Rao's possible involvements, raising questions about police complicity in such illegal activities and setting the stage for a broader crackdown on smuggling syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)